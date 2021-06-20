JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

