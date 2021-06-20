Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Kaspien in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

KSPN stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $60.38 million, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.17. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). Kaspien had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

