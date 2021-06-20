Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEL. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.32.

TSE:KEL opened at C$3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$624.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

