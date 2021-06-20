Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 20.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 48,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,535. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 278.42, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.