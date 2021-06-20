Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.14.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 20.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 48,295 shares during the last quarter.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.