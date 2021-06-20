Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 260,200 COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 260,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COVAU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

COVAU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

