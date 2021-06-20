Kepos Capital LP Buys New Stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCMJ. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCMJ opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Merida Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.