Kepos Capital LP Invests $3.70 Million in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.23% of View as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

