Kepos Capital LP Invests $4.31 Million in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 432,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth $2,067,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $20,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000.

HLAHU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

