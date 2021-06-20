Kepos Capital LP Sells 125,000 Shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CONX were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONXU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

OTCMKTS CONXU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

