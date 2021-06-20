Kepos Capital LP Sells 247,000 Shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,120,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QELLU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

