Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 327,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $765,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NDACU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.