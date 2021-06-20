Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,618,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 2,192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,180.0 days.

Shares of KPELF stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. Keppel has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

