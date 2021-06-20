Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,618,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 2,192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,180.0 days.
Shares of KPELF stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. Keppel has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.37.
About Keppel
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.