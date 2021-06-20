Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

Aegis reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Aegis currently has a $9.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KIN. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

KIN stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 217,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

