Klever Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Klever has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $190.74 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00056392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00174250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.09 or 1.00333072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.71 or 0.00801912 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.