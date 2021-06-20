Knott David M Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Knott David M decreased its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,500 shares during the period. Upland Software comprises 6.1% of Knott David M’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Knott David M’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 438,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

