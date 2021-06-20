Knott David M Invests $53,000 in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Knott David M bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 56,854.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 577,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 576,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.29. 849,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $879.62 million, a P/E ratio of -261.29 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,219.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,144.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,949 shares of company stock valued at $744,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

