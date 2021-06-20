Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $51.11 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

