Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,300 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.