Korea Investment CORP Purchases 12,100 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC opened at $318.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

