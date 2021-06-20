Korea Investment CORP Sells 61,900 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.