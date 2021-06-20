Korea Investment CORP Sells 83,100 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

SU stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

