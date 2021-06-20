Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 5.2%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.53. Approximately 19,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 859,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.