Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.63 and last traded at $61.78. Approximately 15,365 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 11,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

