Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LRMR opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.