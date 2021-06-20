Leisure Capital Management Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $32.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,402.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,332.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.