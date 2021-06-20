Lepricon (L3P) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Lepricon has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $72,584.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00023898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.00746476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00043988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00083155 BTC.

About Lepricon

L3P is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

