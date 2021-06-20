Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

