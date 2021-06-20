Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

