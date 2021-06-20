Lido Advisors LLC Has $16.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

BND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.92. 5,843,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,200. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

