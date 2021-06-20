Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.37. 5,521,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $285.57 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $367.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

