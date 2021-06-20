Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.38. 6,348,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.89. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $99.64.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

