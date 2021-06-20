Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 2.96% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $46,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 73,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

