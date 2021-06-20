Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $1.91 on Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00005405 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $46.96 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00131072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00177792 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,469.10 or 1.00194498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.18 or 0.00831005 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

