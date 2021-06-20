LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce $9.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.08 million and the lowest is $9.63 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 million to $40.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.99 million, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $45.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,296. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

