Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $6.55 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $6.55 or 0.00018656 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $38.49 million and $38,904.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00176388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00874805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,992.59 or 0.99677632 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,773 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

