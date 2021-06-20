Loungers (LON:LGRS) PT Raised to GBX 350 at Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Loungers in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target for the company.

Get Loungers alerts:

Shares of LON LGRS opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Thursday. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90. The company has a market cap of £287.67 million and a P/E ratio of -25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.19.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.