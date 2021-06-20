Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $187.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at about $160,127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

