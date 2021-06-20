LunchMoney Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $297,399.32 and approximately $313.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00750896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00083305 BTC.

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

