M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,605 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.44% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000.

Shares of FJUN opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.