M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $172,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 687,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 361.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.