MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $28,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of MAG opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

