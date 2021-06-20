Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Truist Securities

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

