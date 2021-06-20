Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Truist Securities

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
