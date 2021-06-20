Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $214.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $162.13 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

