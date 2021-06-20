Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 15,350 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 2,918.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $56.05 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,001,563 shares of company stock valued at $480,390,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

