Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,428,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

