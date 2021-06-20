Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

