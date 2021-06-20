Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,323 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 231.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 139,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

