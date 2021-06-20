Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,862,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.80.

