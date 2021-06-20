Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.30.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

