Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

NYSE XYL opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

